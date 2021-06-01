Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.91. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

