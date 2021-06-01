Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.63

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.63 and traded as high as C$55.59. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$55.38, with a volume of 168,943 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.63. The company has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

