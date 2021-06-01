Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE CNQ opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -223.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,786,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

