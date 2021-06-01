Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

