Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Earns Neutral Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

CGC traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 9,587,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

