Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Earns Neutral Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.
CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.
CGC traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 9,587,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.