Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 455,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,992,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

