Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,587,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

