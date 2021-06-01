Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $165.93

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.93 and last traded at $165.34, with a volume of 20158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

