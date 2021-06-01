Carbon (CRBN) Hits Market Cap of $4.84 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.84 million and $161,190.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00307745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00194029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00988989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,219,103 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

