Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.90

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.90 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 66.10 ($0.86). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 1,546,241 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of £233.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.90.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

