Cardano Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $54.36 billion and $3.96 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00048399 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00279089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.