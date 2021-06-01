CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,011. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,171 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.23 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

