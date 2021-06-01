CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CARG opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,334. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

