Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 8th (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $16,416,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $14,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $13,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,260,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,260,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

