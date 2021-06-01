Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.74

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 753741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.