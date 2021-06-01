Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Raised by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for about 7.0% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Carvana worth $70,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,137. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $7,476,823.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,005 shares of company stock valued at $277,941,055 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

