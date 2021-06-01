Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock worth $611,107. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

