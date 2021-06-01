Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

