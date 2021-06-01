CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $10.39 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.01024701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.62 or 0.09894498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091787 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

