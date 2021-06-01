Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

