Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

