Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Up 10.8%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 1,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWQXF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Castellum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

