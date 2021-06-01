Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Hits $239,338.84

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Castweet has a market cap of $239,338.84 and approximately $212,896.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01110650 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00168910 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

