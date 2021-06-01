CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.36 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

