Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after buying an additional 157,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

