Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.33. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 21,400 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 140,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at C$115,794.50.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

