CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 12,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 3,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a market cap of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of 335.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

