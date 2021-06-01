CCUniverse Trading 37.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,609.82 and approximately $51.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008530 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000229 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001154 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

