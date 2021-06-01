Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.