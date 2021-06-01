CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.82

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 414763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

