Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$10.09 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

