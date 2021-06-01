Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,988. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

