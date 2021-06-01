Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.78

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1421582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

