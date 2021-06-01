Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

