Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CERN opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

