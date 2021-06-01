Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

