CHADS VC Price Down 3% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 3% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $1,468.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,600,374 coins and its circulating supply is 48,564,369 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.