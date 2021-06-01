Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 38,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 116,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

