ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.82

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 1934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in ChampionX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after purchasing an additional 556,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $94,318,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.