Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

