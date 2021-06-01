Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $691.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,523. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $672.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

