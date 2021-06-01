Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the April 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Charter Hall Group stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

