Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 129,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

