Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

