Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.50

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

