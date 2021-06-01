Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

