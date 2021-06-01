Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $160.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.