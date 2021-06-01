China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.82

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.