China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $11.47. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 112,603 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

