China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $11.47. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 112,603 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

