China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 584,366 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 256,738 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 320,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
