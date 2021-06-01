China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 584,366 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 256,738 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 320,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

